Look: NFL Star Wearing Special John Madden Cleats Today

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has an awesome tribute to John Madden on his gameday cleats.

He has a picture of Madden on both of the cleats plus the years that he was alive after he passed away earlier this week.

Stefon Diggs honoring the late John Madden today 🙏 📸: @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/0BQruN65qF — PFF (@PFF) January 2, 2022

Madden was 85 years old when he passed away peacefully on Dec. 28. He coached the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders for 10 seasons (1969-1978) and compiled a 103-32-7 overall record.

During that time, Madden led the Raiders to a Super Bowl in 1976 which they won over the Minnesota Vikings.

After that, Madden was a color commentator for many years, including Sunday Night Football with Al Michaels, and of course, has had a video game football series come out with his name on it.

Diggs’ Bills play the Falcons on Sunday as the former tries to inch closer to clinching the AFC East. If the Bills beat the Falcons and then the Jets next Sunday, they will clinch the division and get at least one home playoff game.

Diggs is coming off a monstrous performance against New England last Sunday. He had 85 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions as Buffalo won 33-21.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game in Buffalo will be at 1 p.m. ET.