Look: NFL World Accusing League Of Lying Monday Night

Despite how traumatic last night's incident involving Damar Hamlin was for both the Bills and Bengals, it actually seemed like the game was going to resume.

ESPN's Joe Buck said players were told they had five minutes to warm up before the game would continue.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, claims that's not true.

“I’m not sure where that came from,” Vincent said. “Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up. Frankly, the only thing that we asked was that [referee] Shawn [Smith] communicate with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best. So I’m not sure where that came from. Five-minute warmup never crossed my mind, personally. And I was the one . . . that was communicating with the Commissioner. We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. And that’s not a place that we should ever be in.”

Since there are two sides to this story, NFL fans are convinced the league is lying to save face.

"The NFL is lying. No doubt," one fan said.

A second fan tweeted, "The things people care about at a time like this."

"And the players were shown warming back up as if they got the same info," another fan wrote.

Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

The Bills-Bengals game is up in the air for now. Of course, that's the least of our concerns.