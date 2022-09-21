Look: NFL World Debating Josh Allen Girlfriend News

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Josh Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Williams, recently appeared on Kelly Stafford's podcast. While on the show, she revealed her biggest pet peeve regarding her boyfriend.

Williams told Stafford that Allen sets way too many alarms on a daily basis. Despite setting so many of them, he apparently doesn't hear them.

"My biggest peeve of Josh is that he'll legitimately set 30 alarms and he doesn't hear a single one," Williams said of Allen. "It makes no sense to me why he sets so many. I understand his thought process but I wake up at the first one. I'm literally smacking him like, 'Get up!'"

The reactions to this admission from Williams are pretty great.

"So this guy is really one of us… that’s crazy," one fan said.

"Nobody throws harder than Allen," a fan tweeted. "Nobody sleeps harder than Allen."

"I'm with Josh... I set 7 alarms for work and still fall back asleep after," another fan replied.

The extra sleep that Allen gains by ignoring his alarm clock appears to be beneficial. Through two games this season, the superstar quarterback has 614 passing yards and seven touchdown passes.

Allen will be back in action this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.