Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills' Concerning Injury News

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's not just the Buffalo Bills' defense that is dealing with injuries. The offense is banged up as well.

Head coach Sean McDermott just gave a rundown on his team's offensive health, and it's not pretty. Via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott said offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is out for the season with a torn ACL and another offensive lineman, Ryan Bates, is in concussion protocol.

Additionally, wide receiver Jake Kumerow is week-to-week with a high ankle sprain and star quarterback Josh Allen is "sore," but alright.

Despite yesterday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, the 2-1 Bills are still a top contender for the Super Bowl, but their odds will take a hit if they keep losing players to injury.

That's the potential reality that diehard Buffalo fans are justifiably concerned about.

The Bills have already lost safety Micah Hyde for the season due to a neck injury and have seen cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Christian Benford go down in the last two weeks.

As for other injured key players, McDermott said the team will take things "one day at a time."

The Bills will look to bounce back from yesterday's loss with a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.