Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Announcement

During Sunday's playoff game between the Bills and Bengals, a conspiracy theory involving Damar Hamlin surfaced on Twitter.

There's a shockingly large amount of people who believe another person attended the Bills-Bengals game as Hamlin. And no, we're not kidding.

Several people have complained about not seeing Hamlin's face at Highmark Stadium.

It seems like Hamlin caught on to this conspiracy theory. On Monday, he tweeted "Clone" and posted a picture of himself by a mural.

"The amount of pea-brained idiots believing this conspiracy that Damar is really dead and that his clone has taken over, is not even surprising anymore given the other bs I see people pushing these days," one person said.

Unfortunately, this tweet hasn't stopped people from spreading even more misinformation on social media.

"It's not him," one person tweeted.

"Bro has a mask and hoodie on and thinks this is proof it’s actually him," another person wrote.

Hamlin's longtime friend and business partner, Jordon Rooney, recently said the safety faces a lengthy recovery.

"Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," Rooney said. "Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily. He's upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."

Hopefully, we'll see Hamlin back on the football field sooner than later.