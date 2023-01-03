Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Toy Drive

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Football fans are coming out in full force to show their support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

On Monday night, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. His heartbeat was restored on the field.

Shortly after this frightening incident occurred, NFL fans started donating to Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser. He started this fundraiser in 2020.

By Tuesday morning, Hamlin's fundraiser received more than $3.2 million in donations.

According to Hamlin's marketing rep, the donations will support his foundation, which hosts toy drives, back to school drives, camps and more.

It's truly heartwarming to see fans come together during a moment like this.

Here are some reactions:

"Good for the NFL community, stepping up and chipping in BIG TIME. That's what humanity is all about. Just imagine what it will be like when he pulls through to see this," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "There are still good people in this world."

Hamlin remains at a Cincinnati hospital at this time.

We're wishing Hamlin a full and speedy recovery.