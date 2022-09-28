Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Josh Allen News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

During this past Sunday's early afternoon slate of games, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was flagged for ripping off Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins' helmet. It was a surprising display of emotion from the MVP-caliber quarterback.

While on the Kyle Brandt's Basement podcast this week, Allen was asked about his altercation with Wilkins.

Allen pretty much hinted that Wilkins grabbed his groin during Sunday's game.

"I think anybody with two eyes can understand what was going on under that pile," Allen told Brandt. "Obviously, I let my emotions get the best of me. There were some things I didn't appreciate down there that was going on. We'll let everyone make their own judgements for that. I apologized to my team for putting us in a tougher situation. But it is what it is and I'll move on."

It's very evident that NFL fans are siding with Allen in this matter.

"I would’ve kicked him in his. Josh always the goat. Don’t touch our QB," a Bills fan tweeted.

"Don’t touch our QB’s junk… none of that shit should be going on in professional sports… do better," one fan said.

Another fan replied, "I see Christian Wilkins is still grabbing guys junk..."

This isn't a great look for Wilkins, who has been accused of similar behavior in the past.

The Bills and Dolphins will meet again on Dec. 18. Hopefully, Allen and Wilkins are on their best behavior.