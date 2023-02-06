Look: NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught on camera during Sunday's Pro Bowl.

It appeared that ESPN caught Diggs getting a little up close and personal with some of the cheerleaders. but the star wideout claimed to have a good excuse for his actions.

"I had to fix my mask I promise I would never do such a thing yaw finna get me in trouble," Diggs said.

Understandably, people aren't really buying what Diggs is selling here.

"This dude lying," one person said.

"We love you man but yeah…you know it’s coming so I’m just gonna laugh," added another.

"You are not slick brodie," chimed in a third.

"'I promise I wasn’t being horny' -horniest dude on earth," said a fourth.

"Idk lol we remember that video with you and your former Vikings teammates lol," joked Prime Video sportscaster Chris Williamson.

You've got to do better than that, Stefon.