Look: NFL World Reacts To The Weather In Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

We've got playoff football in the elements in Orchard Park this afternoon.

The snow is falling at Highmark Stadium, covering the field in a white blanket for the start of the Buffalo Bills' AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Many former players have said they don't enjoy playing in the snow, but we can't deny that it looks great on television and adds a fun wrinkle to a big game.

It seems like plenty of media members feel the same way.

"Postseason football in the snow. Nothing better," said the Reddit CFB Twitter account.

"Buffalo looks incredible," added Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"Snow football game = Awesome. Snow playoff football game = The best," said The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

"We got snow. We got two sensational quarterbacks. We got dramatic storylines. We got everything at stake. Soak it in, sports don’t get better than this,' said ESPN's Mike Greenberg.

"This is how football was made to be played," chimed in sports anchor Jake Brend.

Of course, it's a lot easier to romanticize the snow when you're watching the game indoors. God speed to the players, coaches and fans who will be outside in this for the next few hours.

The bad weather didn't seem to affect the Bengals on their opening drive though. Cincinnati marched downfield after taking the opening kickoff, with Joe Burrow tossing a touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase for an early 7-0 lead.

Bills-Bengals can be seen on CBS.