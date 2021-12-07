Look: The Opening Kickoff Of Bills-Patriots Was Absurd

The New England Patriots and the Bills took the field on Monday night for an AFC East battle with blustery conditions in the air in Buffalo.

On the opening play of the game, it became clear exactly how windy it really was at at Highmark Stadium.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass teed the ball up, but quickly brought one of his teammates over to hold the ball in place. He then booted an absolute laser down the field, out of the back of the opposite end zone and into the stands, multiple rows down.

Here’s a look at the opening kick in Monday’s Bill-Patriots game:

The wind is blowing so hard that the opening kickoff landed in the stands. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/khmt1ZJofz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2021

The kick was remarkable, even with the windy weather in Buffalo on Monday. It also could be an indication of what’s to come in what could quickly turn into a wacky game.

The Patriots, who began the contest going into the wind, were unfortunately on the opposite end of the conditions in the first quarter. Punter Jake Bailey took the brunt of that punishment, with his first punt going just 36 yards. He then followed that up with a 15-yarder.

Protecting the football and field position are always important aspects of the game to keep in mind, but are more important than ever on Monday. Whichever team is able to win those battles will likely find themselves on top at the end of the night.

The Patriots (8-4) grabbed an 8-0 lead over the Bills (7-4) in the first quarter. The game is airing on ESPN, with the alternate ManningCast on ESPN2.

