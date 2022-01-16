Look: Pregame Photo Of Bills TE Is Going Viral

Bills tight end Dawson Knox doesn’t care how cold it’s going to be in Buffalo on Saturday night.

He was sleeveless as he was warming up for the Bills wild card game against the Patriots.

The feel-like temperature is expected to be -3 while the actual temperature won’t get above 10 degrees.

Buffalo will be looking to go on another deep playoff run after it got to the AFC Championship Game last year against Kansas City.

The Bills won the AFC East over the Patriots even though the teams split the head-to-head series this season. The Patriots won in Buffalo, and then the Bills won in New England a few weeks later.

Knox has been very reliable for the Bills this season and finished the regular season with 587 yards and nine touchdowns on 49 receptions.

Those numbers were all career-highs, especially the touchdowns after he only had five in his first two seasons combined.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.