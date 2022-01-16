The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Pregame Photo Of Bills TE Is Going Viral

Dawson Knox on the field for the Bills.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs after a catch during the second quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Bills tight end Dawson Knox doesn’t care how cold it’s going to be in Buffalo on Saturday night.

He was sleeveless as he was warming up for the Bills wild card game against the Patriots.

The feel-like temperature is expected to be -3 while the actual temperature won’t get above 10 degrees.

Buffalo will be looking to go on another deep playoff run after it got to the AFC Championship Game last year against Kansas City.

The Bills won the AFC East over the Patriots even though the teams split the head-to-head series this season. The Patriots won in Buffalo, and then the Bills won in New England a few weeks later.

Knox has been very reliable for the Bills this season and finished the regular season with 587 yards and nine touchdowns on 49 receptions.

Those numbers were all career-highs, especially the touchdowns after he only had five in his first two seasons combined.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.