Look: Snow Expected For Pivotal NFL Game This Weekend

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The elements may play a key role in Saturday night's AFC East showdown between the Bills and Dolphins.

Weather forecasters are projecting snow to hit Orchard Park during the game, which will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. It won't be nearly as bad as the massive storm that shut down the Buffalo area last month and forced the Bills to play a game in Detroit, but it still could impact the action.

"Almost exactly 5yrs ago we had the Colts snow game. I have a feeling this is going to look a lot like that!" tweeted Spectrum News Buffalo meteorologist Dan Russell. "Lake snow and gusty winds. Not as heavy as a month ago and won't last as long."

Right now, the forecast calls for multiple inches of the powdery white stuff to fall.

You would think this weather favors the home team, especially considering the opponent is from Miami. Strange things can happen in the snow though.

You can watch Bills-Dolphins on CBS. It is the third game of a Saturday NFL tripleheader this week.