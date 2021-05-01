On Friday night, Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft featured over 70 players hearing their names called in rounds two and three.

During the second and third rounds of the draft last night, there was a run on offensive linemen. This was viewed as one of the deepest offensive linemen drafts in recent memory and it didn’t disappoint.

As linemen were flying off the board, the Buffalo Bills made sure to get in on the action as well. Late in the third round, the Bills selected former Northern Iowa standout Spencer Brown.

It didn’t take long for Brown to endear himself to Bills Mafia. Immediately after getting drafted, the star offensive lineman made sure to grab the nearest table and jump through it.

Check it out.

A custom at Bills tailgates, destroying tables just comes natural to Bills Mafia. Brown wasn’t about to miss out on a chance to show he’s ready to be part of the team.

Buffalo didn’t have very many needs heading into the draft this weekend. The Bills took advantage of that by drafting the best players available with each of their first three picks.

The team used its first two picks on defensive ends Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham Jr. before selecting Brown in the third round.