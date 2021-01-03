Look: Stefon Diggs’ Odd Sideline Move Is Going Viral

Stefon Diggs isn’t just the leading receiver in the NFL this season, he apparently has the best dental hygiene as well.

During the first half of today’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, the camera crew for CBS showed Diggs flossing on the bench. We’re not kidding, he was legitimately flossing on the sideline.

This might be the first time we’ve seen an athlete flossing in the middle of a game. As you’d expect, the NFL world finds Diggs’ behavior on the sidelines very entertaining.

Honestly the picture of Diggs flossing might have to be sent to the Hall of Fame.

Stefon Diggs 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 flossing on the bench 😁🦷 @stefondiggs pic.twitter.com/gQyKqYb4T3 — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2021

It’s worth noting that Diggs is having yet another solid game for the Bills. He currently has six receptions for 60 yards in the first half.

Buffalo could choose to rest its starters in the second half since it has a huge lead this afternoon. After all, the team is well on its way to owning the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Diggs came into this weekend with the most receiving yards in the NFL this season. It’s too early to tell if he’ll maintain that lead when the Week 17 slate is all said and done, but we do know that his teeth will be clean.