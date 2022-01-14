Look: The 2021 NFL All-Pro Team Has Been Announced

After a first-ever 17-game NFL season, the Associated Press voters submitted their ballots for the 2021 All-Pro team. On Friday, the results of those votes were announced.

The 50-person panel of national media members selected five players as unanimous choices for this year’s team. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald all got the unanimous nods.

Earning First-Team honors at quarterback was Packers star Aaron Rodgers with 34 votes. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came in second.

Two players just barely missed getting unanimous selections. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and Cowboys right guard Zach Martin both received 46 out of 50 votes.

Here is the full First-Team All-Pro team for the 2021 NFL season:

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

Running Back: Jonathan Taylor

Tight End: Mark Andrews

Wide Receivers: Davante Adams; Cooper Kupp; Deebo Samuel

Left Tackle: Trent Williams

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio

Center: Jason Kelce

Right Guard: Zack Martin

Right Tackle: Tristan Wirfs

Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt; Myles Garrett

Interior Defensive Lineman: Aaron Donald; Cameron Heyward

Linebackers: Micah Parsons; Darius Leonard; De’Vondre Campbell

Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs ; Jalen Ramsey

; Safeties: Kevin Byard ; Jordan Poyer

; Placekicker: Justin Tucker

Punter: A.J. Cole

Kick Returner: Braxton Berrios

Punt Returner: Devin Duvernay

Special Teamer: J.T. Gray

Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes

