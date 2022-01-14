Look: The 2021 NFL All-Pro Team Has Been Announced

After a first-ever 17-game NFL season, the Associated Press voters submitted their ballots for the 2021 All-Pro team. On Friday, the results of those votes were announced.
The 50-person panel of national media members selected five players as unanimous choices for this year’s team. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald all got the unanimous nods.
Earning First-Team honors at quarterback was Packers star Aaron Rodgers with 34 votes. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came in second.
Two players just barely missed getting unanimous selections. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and Cowboys right guard Zach Martin both received 46 out of 50 votes.
Here is the full First-Team All-Pro team for the 2021 NFL season:
- Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers
- Running Back: Jonathan Taylor
- Tight End: Mark Andrews
- Wide Receivers: Davante Adams; Cooper Kupp; Deebo Samuel
- Left Tackle: Trent Williams
- Left Guard: Joel Bitonio
- Center: Jason Kelce
- Right Guard: Zack Martin
- Right Tackle: Tristan Wirfs
- Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt; Myles Garrett
- Interior Defensive Lineman: Aaron Donald; Cameron Heyward
- Linebackers: Micah Parsons; Darius Leonard; De’Vondre Campbell
- Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs; Jalen Ramsey
- Safeties: Kevin Byard; Jordan Poyer
- Placekicker: Justin Tucker
- Punter: A.J. Cole
- Kick Returner: Braxton Berrios
- Punt Returner: Devin Duvernay
- Special Teamer: J.T. Gray
- Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes
