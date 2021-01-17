Look: The Bills’ Tweet For Stephen A. Smith Is Going Viral

The Buffalo Bills are keeping receipts on everybody who has doubted them this season, including ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

In the days leading up to last night’s AFC playoff game between the Bills and Ravens, Stephen A. questioned Buffalo’s ability to win. The Bills remembered, and after beating Baltimore 17-3, the team’s official Twitter account trolled SAS.

This morning, the Bills tweeted a video of Stephen A. expressing doubt in their chances against Baltimore and spliced it with clips of him laughing and clowning around.

Stephen A. has not responded to the Bills’ Twitter salvo, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he does. He’s usually a good sport about these things.

With their win last night in the books, Buffalo moves on to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 27 years. Ironically, the last time they made it this far, they faced the Kansas City Chiefs, who could very well be their playoff opponent next week.

Joe Montana and Jim Kelly were the quarterbacks in that Bills-Chiefs AFC title game in January 1994, in case you needed further evidence that it has been a long time coming for Buffalo.