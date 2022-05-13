Look: There's 1 Betting Favorite To Win The Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the NFL schedule officially out, it appears a betting favorite has already emerged for Super Bowl LVII.

Per Odds Shark, the Buffalo Bills are currently Super Bowl favorites at +650. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right behind them at +800.

It's not a surprise to see the Bills at the top of the list. They were 13 seconds away from punching their ticket to the AFC Championship last season.

On paper, the Bills should be even better this fall. Not only did they sign Von Miller to a long-term contract, they drafted potential-packed players in Kaiir Elam and James Cook.

Here are the latest odds for Super Bowl LVII:

It's interesting to see the Cincinnati Bengals fairly low on the list. Despite making the Super Bowl this past February, they're currently +1800 to make it back to the big game.

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, are fourth on the list at +1100.

Do you believe the Bills should be the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season?