Look: Von Miller's Odell Beckham Jr Post Has Fans Wondering

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the quarterback during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Von Miller has been trying to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to the Buffalo Bills since the start of the season.

Though nothing has been reported yet, Miller's latest post on Instagram makes it seem like Beckham will sign with the Bills.

On Friday, Miller posted a photo of him and Beckham holding the Lombardi Trophy. He added the alarm clock emoji to this post.

Many fans are wondering if it'll be "OBJ time" in Buffalo very soon.

Earlier this week, Miller appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and expressed his desire to team up with Beckham in Buffalo.

"It's tough situation for me because he's not just a guy, some colleague around the league I want to get on my team," Miller said, via Bleacher Report. "I don't think blood even could make us any closer. So of course I want him on my team, and of course I'm doing everything in my ability to make him feel comfortable with the Buffalo Bills. But at the same time I'm his brother too, and I want him to make the best decision for Odell, and for his son, and for his mom and his family. In my personal opinion, I feel like that's best decision is with [the Bills]. But at the end of the day, you've got to separate business and family."

Last season, Beckham and Miller won a Super Bowl on the Rams. Maybe, just maybe, they'll hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of this season too.