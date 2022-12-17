Look: Weather Conditions For Bills-Dolphins Game Are Getting Worse

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

This Saturday evening's matchup between the Bills and Dolphins could be heavily impacted by the weather.

It's been reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo that 18-22 inches of snow could hit the area from Friday to Monday. To make matters worse, the heaviest snow in Orchard Park is expected to fall during the actual game.

As if that wasn't enough, the National Weather Service said the Bills-Dolphins game could feature thundersnow.

In other words, Bills fans better buckle up for a wild game tonight.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talked about the frigid conditions earlier this week. He owns a 4-2 record in games starting with freezing temperatures.

"Playing in December in Buffalo is not the easiest task to do,” Allen said, via USA Today. “But it’s cold for them and it’s cold for us. We get to practice in it. That’s one advantage that we get, and it’s something that we’ve played in before. So, we have to use it.”

If the Bills' passing game struggles early against the Dolphins, Allen may need to lean on his abilities as a runner.

Kickoff for the Bills-Dolphins game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.