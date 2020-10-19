Look: Weather In Buffalo For Chiefs-Bills Is Pretty Nasty

Today’s afternoon edition of Monday night football between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs could get sloppy, thanks to less-than-ideal weather conditions at Bills Stadium.

Football fans are getting treated to two NFL games today. The Chiefs are in Buffalo to take on the Bills this afternoon on FOX before the Cardinals play the Cowboys get going later this evening on ESPN. Today’s Bills-Chiefs game could give us a clear picture of the AFC’s top team.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense relies heavily on the passing game, but they may be forced to run the ball a bit more than usual this afternoon. The weather’s getting nasty at Bills Stadium just hours before kickoff.

The weather is rainy and cold ahead of kickoff between the Bills and Chiefs. The current temperature is just 50 degrees. It’s safe to say fall weather is ever present at Bills Stadium today.

it’s cold and damp here in Orchard Park. It’s 50 degrees and rainy. #Chiefs #Bills pic.twitter.com/1oWtIX6RyR — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 19, 2020

Bills-Chiefs kicks off at 5 p.m. ET this evening on FOX. That’ll be followed by Cardinals-Cowboys on ESPN.

This afternoon’s game at Bills Stadium is critical for a Bills team hoping to challenge the Chiefs in the AFC. Buffalo is coming off a surprising blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans last Tuesday. Josh Allen needs to bounce back in a hurry to beat the Chiefs this evening.

The Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon at 5 p.m. ET on FOX. We’ll see what type of impact the weather has in coming hours.