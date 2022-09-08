Mark May Reveals His Score Prediction For Bills-Rams Game

Mark May on air for ESPN.

Mark May isn't on ESPN anymore, but he and Lou Holtz, his colleague at the Worldwide Leader, are still making predictions.

With the start of the NFL season hours away, May and Holtz provided their analysis of the season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills.



May is rolling with the home team, the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

"Can’t go against the @Rams with Aaron Donald and this defense," May tweeted. "No Super Bowl hangover for the Rams. I’m taking the Rams, 30-27."

The Bills and Rams will kick off the new season at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC.