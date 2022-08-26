Matt Araiza's Attorney Reveals When He Told Bills About Troubling Allegations

PITTSFORD, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills punts during Bills training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022 in Pittsford, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

On Thursday, a lawsuit was filed alleging that Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two of his former teammates from San Diego State gang raped a 17-year-old girl last year.

Araiza, who was 21 at the time of this incident, allegedly had sex with the minor outside at an off-campus party. The lawsuit states that he then brought her inside a room where at least three other men repeatedly raped her.

Araiza's attorney, Kerry Armstrong, told CBS 8 San Diego, "You better believe it," when asked if his client disclosed these allegations to NFL teams before he was drafted in April.

Armstrong then told ESPN that he misunderstood the question and doesn't think Araiza informed teams of the gang rape allegations.

"I don't know. I don't think it was before the draft," Armstrong told ESPN. "I'm almost certain it was after. Apparently I said that, so that was a mistake. But he was forthcoming with the Bills, but I don't think it was until after he was drafted because he didn't know that this was ever going to go anywhere until the L.A. Times article came out, I think around, whatever it was, five or six weeks ago."

Since this alleged incident took place before Araiza was drafted, the NFL cannot discipline him.

The Bills, however, could still release Araiza.

Araiza was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of this year's draft. He was named the starting punter earlier this week, defeating Matt Haack for the job.