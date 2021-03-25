Veteran RB Matt Breida Makes Free Agent Decision

The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL’s more impressive passing games, with the emergence of Josh Allen’s and last offseason’s acquisition of Stefon Diggs. The team is looking to shore up the run game this offseason, and are adding a pretty interesting player in Matt Breida.

Breida spent the 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins, but was limited during the season. He appeared in 12 games, making one start, but spent time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He rushed for 253 yards and caught nine passes for 96 yards during the season.

He spent his first three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, as a key part of that franchise’s vaunted rushing attack. He had a career-best 814 yards and three touchdowns in 2018, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, and added 261 yards and two scores through the air.

The Buffalo Bills’ rushing attack was fairly inconsistent in 2020-21. Devin Singletary led the team with 687 yards and scored twice, while Zack Moss had 481 yards and four touchdowns. Josh Allen led the team in scores on the ground with eight, running for 421 yards of his own.

According to Ian Rapoport, Breida landed a one-year deal with the Bills. It hasn’t yet been reported how much the deal is worth. He played the 2020 season on a one-year, $3.26 million deal signed with the 49ers, before he was traded to the Dolphins.

Matt Breida is one of the fastest players in the entire NFL. In 2019, he hit a top speed of 22.3 miles per hour on an 83-yard touchdown run with the 49ers, the fastest mark for any player that season.

He’ll have a chance to prove it for one of the league’s most fun offenses in 2021.

