Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins addresses the media prior to training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut.

Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed.

Up next for the Bills is a matchup with the Miami Dolphins, who are also 2-0 thanks to a spectacular second half comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

First-year Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made it clear during his Monday press conference that he realizes what his team is up against.

“The Buffalo Bills have won the division and done an unbelievable job in all three phases, so what better for the Miami Dolphins that’s a young team that that is really invested and they’re very eager to play football; what better opportunity than playing the best and seeing where you’re at?” McDaniel said. “So, I think you don’t hide from it. I think you embrace the fact that they’re a good football team and that there’s one way to be put in the category of good football teams: you beat good football teams.

If the Dolphins have any intentions of dethroning the Bills in the AFC East, winning at home on Sunday would be a good place to start.

Much easier said than done though.

[ PFT ]