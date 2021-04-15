Mitchell Trubisky Decides On His Bills Jersey Number

Mitchell Trubisky opted to sign with the Buffalo Bills in free agency this offseason, bringing his rollercoaster tenure in Chicago to a close. Although the Bears traded up to the second overall pick in the 2017 draft to take him, the former North Carolina quarterback never quite lived up to expectations.

With the Bills, Trubisky will take on a new role, as the back-up behind breakout starter Josh Allen. Just a few weeks after signing with Buffalo, the former No. 2 overall pick has reportedly made a decision on what jersey number he’ll wear in 2021.

Trubisky will don the No. 8 jersey for the Bills, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. He previously wore No. 10 for the Bears and during his career as a Tar Heel, but veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders will take that number for Buffalo in 2021.

Now that he’s outfitted, Trubisky will try to salvage his reputation around the NFL.

Mitch Trubisky will be wearing number 8 for the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/geQYU9leBF — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 15, 2021

Trubisky signed just a one-year deal with the Bills, worth $2.5 million earlier this offseason, setting himself up to be the back-up for 24-year-old Josh Allen. Although it’s not the contract that a second overall pick would usually command, it seemed to be the best option for the former Bears quarterback.

In his four years in Chicago, Trubisky’s play ebbed and flowed. At times, he seemed fully capable of being a starter in the NFL. However, he often struggled with protecting the football and winning important games.

Trubisky went 29-21 as a starter for the Bears during the regular season, but was unable to win in either of his two postseason appearances. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in his 50 starts.

The 26-year-old will start the year on the sidelines for the Bills, but if anything happens to Josh Allen, Trubisky will be given another chance to prove himself.

[Field Yates]