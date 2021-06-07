Mitchell Trubisky Explains Why He Chose Buffalo Bills

Mitchell Trubisky was just one of many quarterbacks on the move this offseason. After a rocky few years with the Chicago Bears, he opted to sign a one-year deal with the Bills on March 18.

In Buffalo, Trubisky will get an opportunity to improve his standing and reputation around the league. He called the opportunity in front of him a “fresh start” and one that he’ll approach eagerly.

“I think I just needed a fresh start,” Trubisky told the Buffalo News, per Pro Football Talk. “I just wanted to go somewhere where I was wanted and they had a role for me.

Trubisky won’t get the opportunity to start in Buffalo but he will have a chance to develop behind Josh Allen. As a member of a Bills team with deep playoff potential, the 26-year-old may be called upon to fill in depending on the circumstances.

“I wanted to be a part of a championship-caliber team, so when this opportunity came knocking on the door, I thought it was a great fit, just with the offense and the people they’ve got in this building right now,” Trubisky said. “To be part of a team that can possibly go win a Super Bowl, I think that’s special. . . . Coming here and backing up Josh is going to be a new role, but I’m ready to embrace that and be a part of this great team and help any way I can.”

A former No. 2 overall pick in 2017, Trubisky never quite lived up to expectations with the Bears. In 50 career starts, he led Chicago to a 29-21 record but didn’t seem prepared to take the franchise to the next level. Trubisky played in two playoff games with the Bears, where the team scored a combined 24 points.

The opportunity that awaits Trubisky with the Bills will certainly be different than his previous stop in the NFL. However, if he plays his cards right, he could leverage a productive stint in Buffalo into another starting job in the future.