NBC Announces Massive Ratings For Bills vs. Ravens

Last Saturday’s Bills-Ravens game didn’t deliver in terms of on-field product, but it did come through in a big way in the ratings.

According to NBC Sports, the AFC Divisional matchup between Baltimore and Buffalo drew in an impressive 27.1 million viewers.

It was the network’s largest Saturday night audience in four years, since the Lions-Seahawks NFC Wild Card broadcast in January 2017.

Additionally, it was the most-watched Saturday primetime broadcast on any network since Ravens-Titans on CBS in January 2020.

Viewers tuned in expecting a back-and-forth battle between young star quarterbacks, but defense ruled the day.

Buffalo completely stymied Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ attack, winning 17-3 to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time in 27 years. The Bills will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to do to the Super Bowl this Sunday.