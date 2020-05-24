New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Major Sports Update

On the heels of the very positive news about COVID-19 cases in the Empire State, New York governor Andrew Cuomo made a major update that will affect sports in a big way.

Cuomo announced today that all professional sports teams in the state can begin training camps so long as they follow “appropriate health protocols.” This effectively means that the Buffalo Bills will be allowed to start their training camp on time.

Two teams the order is unlikely to affect are the New York Giants and New York Jets. Despite their names, they conduct all of their team activities in the state of New Jersey.

However, the announcement does open the door for the Jets, Giants or any other team to conduct their training camp in New York if they choose to move there. The Jets spent several training at SUNY Cortland in the early 2010s. They could conceivably return there.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces effective today that all professional sports teams in the state can begin training camps while following the appropriate health protocols. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 24, 2020

That said, if New York is ready, it’s easy to imagine that New Jersey will follow suit soon.

New York and New Jersey have been two of the most brutally affected states by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people from both states have lost their lives, and thousands more have been infected.

It definitely bodes well for the rest of the nation if those two states are almost rid of the virus.