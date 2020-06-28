NFL Analyst Predicts New Team For QB Cam Newton

We have a new prediction for Cam Newton’s 2020 team as the regular season inches closer.

Newton, the former NFL MVP, was released by the Carolina Panthers at the start of free agency. The Panthers have a new head coach in Matt Rhule and opted to sign a new quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater.

There hasn’t been much interest in Newton as of yet. The former Auburn Tigers star reportedly believes he’s still a starter. Newton might wait to sign with someone until there’s a quarterback injury in training camp or the preseason.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Maurice Moton has made a new prediction for Newton’s 2020 team. He has the veteran quarterback landing in the AFC East, but not with the New England Patriots.

Moton predicts Newton will sign with the Buffalo Bills.

“As the Panthers defensive coordinator, Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a close look at Newton between the 2011 and 2016 campaigns. He also has a young quarterback in Josh Allen, who’s going into his third year, but Buffalo has an opportunity to win the AFC East as the Patriots prepare for a new era without Tom Brady,” he writes.

The Bills have a starter in Josh Allen, but he’s far from a proven commodity. Newton could provide Buffalo with needed depth at the position.

Where do you ultimately see Newton signing for 2020?