NFL Analyst Predicts The Winner Of The AFC East

Josh Allen leading the Bills onto the field for an NFL game.MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 02: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills leads the team on to the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay, many people thought the door opened up for the rest of the AFC East. After all, the Patriots won the division in 17 of Brady’s 20 seasons with the team.

However, after last night’s news that the Patriots were signing Cam Newton, more than a few pundits backtracked on their earlier pronouncements about the ending of the Patriots’ reign. If Newton is healthy, it might be business as usual in the AFC East.

Now, of all the other franchises in the division, the Buffalo Bills are easily in the best position to unseat New England, on paper. They are coming off a playoff berth, have a stout defense, traded for a game-breaking wide receiver in Stefon Diggs and are banking on quarterback Josh Allen taking another jump this season.

When Brady first bolted, a lot of experts thought it made the Bills the new East favorite. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco thinks they still are, even with Newton in New England.

Last night, Prisco tweeted that he still expects the Bills to win the AFC East–“and maybe a lot more.”

As good as winning the division would be, Bills fans have to be quite giddy at the possibility of “a lot more” than that. After all, we’re talking about a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in 25 years.

At the very least, this should be the most competitive AFC East race in years.


