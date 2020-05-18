The 2020 NFL MVP favorites are obvious. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are the clear front-runners. You can never rule out Tom Brady, either. But there’s a few ‘dark-horse’ candidates not many are talking about.

NFL analyst Adam Scheln recently released a list of his top “dark-horse” 2020 NFL MVP candidates. A surprising quarterback out of the AFC has topped the list.

Per Scheln, Bills QB Josh Allen enters the 2020 season as the top dark-horse to win football’s most prestigious award. Allen’s entering his third year in the league, having had his best season yet in 2019. The Wyoming alum led Buffalo to the playoffs last season, but couldn’t lead the Bills past the wild card round after losing to the Texans in overtime.

With Brady off to the NFC, Allen’s now the best quarterback in the AFC East Division – a division now up for grabs considering the uncertainty surrounding the Patriots. The Bills’ addition of Stefon Diggs also provides Allen a major weapon in the passing game.

“With Tom Brady in Tampa, Buffalo will take the AFC East with 11 or 12 wins,” Scheln wrote on NFL.com. “Allen will put up monster numbers — with his arm and legs — to complement McDermott’s great defense. This is the player to watch on a team to watch. Big things coming.”

Allen wasn’t the only dark-horse candidate Scheln listed. Check out his top five dark-horse 2020 NFL MVP candidates below:

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns RB Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

