NFL Analyst Thinks 1 Team Makes ‘Most Sense’ For Cam Newton

For whatever reason, Cam Newton remains available on the free-agent market. Injury history remains a roadblock to a potential signing. But NFL analyst Peter Schrager thinks one major contender out of the AFC could be the perfect fit for Newton.

Newton isn’t the player he was a few years ago. The 2015 MVP has struggled to remain healthy which has led to inconsistent play when he’s been injury-free. As a result, the Panthers opted to move on from Newton this off-season.

By all accounts, though, the dual-threat quarterback is healthy and ready for the 2020 season. Few teams are interested in the former Panthers quarterback for now. But one team could be the perfect fit.

Schrager believes the Buffalo Bills make the “most sense” to sign Newton. Josh Allen is the Bills’ starter for the foreseeable future. But Newton could provide a quality backup for a team ready to contend for the AFC title.

“I think teams are going to be looking at Cam Newton and saying, if we lose our starting quarterback, do we have a chance to compete here,” Schrager said on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Football, via 247Sports. “I don’t even think it has to be coronavirus related. I just think one team could use a sturdy backup and a guy like Cam and a person you can go to. Even if our starter is out, we can still put him in and be just fine. That’s the Buffalo Bills.”

The Bills are poised to make a run at the AFC East Division title this season.

Allen has done nothing but surpass expectations during his time in Buffalo. But any injuries would set the Bills back another year.

Newton could be a perfect fit in Buffalo to backup Allen in 2020.