The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Stadium Will Require Fans To Be Fully Vaccinated

A general view of the Buffalo Bills stadium.ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the staduim during the first half of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Members of Bills Mafia will be able to watch their favorite team play at home this fall–but only if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a press conference this afternoon, Erie (N.Y.) County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that any fans looking to attend Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium this fall must have proof of vaccination.

The capacity for home games is going back to 100%, but unless you’ve received the vaccine, you won’t be able to attend.

Of course, this announcement is going to met with pushback from some Bills fans who don’t plan on getting one of the available COVID vaccines, but for those who are inoculated or plan to be, it is good news.

They will be able to head to Highmark Stadium to cheer on a Buffalo team that was the AFC runner-up in 2020 and once again should be a Super Bowl contender.

Oh, and that also means they’ll be able to jump through as many tables as they want at the pregame tailgates as well.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.