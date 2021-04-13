NFL Stadium Will Require Fans To Be Fully Vaccinated

Members of Bills Mafia will be able to watch their favorite team play at home this fall–but only if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a press conference this afternoon, Erie (N.Y.) County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that any fans looking to attend Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium this fall must have proof of vaccination.

The capacity for home games is going back to 100%, but unless you’ve received the vaccine, you won’t be able to attend.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says all fans will need to be vaccinated to attend Buffalo #Bills games this season. "No Vaccine = No Entry" per his slide. He says he has talked to the Bills about this. pic.twitter.com/VquVPkTJxK — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) April 13, 2021

Of course, this announcement is going to met with pushback from some Bills fans who don’t plan on getting one of the available COVID vaccines, but for those who are inoculated or plan to be, it is good news.

They will be able to head to Highmark Stadium to cheer on a Buffalo team that was the AFC runner-up in 2020 and once again should be a Super Bowl contender.

Oh, and that also means they’ll be able to jump through as many tables as they want at the pregame tailgates as well.