NFL Coach Rips Lack Of Consistency With Stadiums This Season

All 32 NFL teams will have different procedures for letting in fans during the 2020 season.

Some teams will have several thousand, some will have tens of thousands, and some won’t have any at all. And Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is annoyed by it.

Per Buffalo reporter Jon Scott, McDermott declared it “ridiculous” that some stadiums will have fans while others won’t. Bills Stadium will not have any fans, nor will the New York Jets. But AFC East rivals the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will.

It’s a pretty startling imbalance that is likely going to make for an uneven playing experience. Home teams playing in front of loud fans will have the crowd noise advantage while teams without them won’t have that edge.

Sean McDermott calls it “ridiculous” that some stadiums will have fans while others, like #Bills Stadium, will not. Adds his team can only control what they can control — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 24, 2020

Unfortunately, the disparity in how different states have chosen to handle the COVID-19 pandemic has now created a disparity in how NFL teams will fill their stadiums.

In the interest of parity, the NFL should have mandated that if some teams can’t have fans, none of them can.

Or, conversely, they could have implemented a bubble the way the NBA, NHL, NWSL and MLS have.

The only reason that makes sense why the NFL would allow something like this to happen is money. The NFL is slated to lose a ton of revenue from the restrictions on stadium capacity. If some teams get to reap the benefits of that and share it with the league, they doesn’t mind.

Should the NFL have handled the stadium situation differently?