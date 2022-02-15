NFL.com Ranks Top 5 Teams Heading Into Offseason

The 2021 NFL season is in the books, and to send us into the offseason, NFL.com has unveiled a new set of power rankings.

The latest power rankings, from NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus, seem to be a combination of how things finished up 2021 and how each team is shaping up going into a new league year. The Los Angeles Rams, fresh off a Super Bowl win, are ranked at the top.

Their opponents in Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals, come in at No. 4. While there’s no guarantee how the future will play out, the Bengals appear to be “ahead of schedule” after their surprising run to the title game.

Here’s the rest of Hanzus’ top five, which features a couple of usual suspects.

Los Angeles Rams Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Green Bay Packers

Of course, if the Rams lose Aaron Donald to retirement and/or Sean McVay to television, they might drop out of the No. 1 spot in the next NFL.com rankings. The same can be said for the Green Bay Packers, who would certainly fall out of the top five if Aaron Rodgers is playing elsewhere.

As for the rest of the power rankings, you can check them out here.