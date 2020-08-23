The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Starting NFL QB Among Those To Receive A False Positive

A solo shot of Josh Allen on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of several NFL players caught up in a reported string of “false positive” COVID-19 test results.

On Sunday morning, news broke that several NFL teams were dealing with “false positive” tests associated with the same laboratory in New Jersey. Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters that “at least” 10 teams were affected.

“Saturday’s daily COVID testing returned several positives tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey,” the NFL said in a statement. “We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one of the Bills players who received a false positive was Allen, the team’s third-year starting quarterback. Allen is expected to return to practice Monday.

All in all, it is better that Allen and any player gets a false positive rather than actually have COVID-19. Still, today’s events raise a number of questions.

Most notably, we have to think about what would happen if something similar took place during the regular season. How would the league handle this type of situation?

All these things have to be figured out in the next couple of weeks.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.