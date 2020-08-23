Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of several NFL players caught up in a reported string of “false positive” COVID-19 test results.

On Sunday morning, news broke that several NFL teams were dealing with “false positive” tests associated with the same laboratory in New Jersey. Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters that “at least” 10 teams were affected.

“Saturday’s daily COVID testing returned several positives tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey,” the NFL said in a statement. “We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one of the Bills players who received a false positive was Allen, the team’s third-year starting quarterback. Allen is expected to return to practice Monday.

Bills’ QB Josh Allen received a false positive COVID test result and is missing practice today because of it, per league sources. Allen is one of six Bills who got false-positive test results this weekend. Allen is expected to practice Monday after going through proper protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

All in all, it is better that Allen and any player gets a false positive rather than actually have COVID-19. Still, today’s events raise a number of questions.

Most notably, we have to think about what would happen if something similar took place during the regular season. How would the league handle this type of situation?

All these things have to be figured out in the next couple of weeks.