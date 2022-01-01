NFL Decides On Punishment For Bills WR Stefon Diggs After Viral Video

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs won’t be getting fined after he told some Patriots fans how he really felt about them last Sunday.

Diggs scored a touchdown and pointed to a few fans before yelling some expletives at them. That touchdown extended the Bills lead to 10 (17-7) as they went on to beat the Patriots by 12 (33-21).

The NFL did not fine #Bills WR Stefon Diggs for, uh, wishing #Patriots fans a Merry Christmas last week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 1, 2022

Stefon Diggs gives Buffalo a 17-7 lead just before the half pic.twitter.com/tQ5XCw2rtu — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) December 26, 2021

This win got the Bills to 9-6 overall as they now have the tiebreaker over the Patriots. All Buffalo needs to do in order to clinch the AFC East is to win its last two games.

That shouldn’t be too difficult as the Bills have the Falcons and Jets to end the regular season.

Diggs finished that game against the Patriots with 85 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. That performance secured him of his fourth-straight season of 1,000+ receiving yards.

He’s currently up to 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns on 89 receptions.

Quarterback Josh Allen also enjoyed one of his finest performances of the season and finished with 314 yards through the air with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Kickoff for Falcons-Bills on Sunday will be at 1 p.m. ET.