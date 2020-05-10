NFL Fans Are Crushing Viral ‘Favorite Team By State’ Map

There are many ways to gauge the most popular NFL teams state-by-state. But by the looks of one map, somebody did it the wrong way.

Last week Today In Sports released a map of “every state’s favorite NFL team based on fan’s hashtag usage.” But what they didn’t explain well-enough is that all of the teams on the list were playoff teams in 2019. As a result, in the days since the map was published, it’s been torn to shreds by furious fans.

Perhaps the most bizarre popular team on the list was the Buffalo Bills. The AFC East team were deemed the favorite team of seven states: New York, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Buffalo being the most popular team anywhere but New York is kind of bizarre.

The Philadelphia Eagles were similarly scattered across the country. They were the favorite team in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware and Georgia. Considering that New Jersey and Ohio have four teams between them, that’s also a bit surprising.

In the context of the playoffs it all makes sense, but not presented this way.

Every state’s favorite NFL team based on fan’s hashtag usage. pic.twitter.com/g6JASrHvao — #TodayInSports (@TodayInSports3) May 8, 2020

Needless to say, fans on Twitter weren’t impressed by Today In Sports’ map without understanding it. The presence of the Bills and Eagles was probably the most talked about subject in the comments.

there are no damn philly fans in ohio. grow up lol — gabb 🌟 (@gabbgoudy) May 8, 2020

Never met a single Bills fan in either of the Carolinas or in Florida. Don’t know that I’ve really ever met one anywhere tbh. — Ryan 🤷🏼‍♂️ (@RyanLancaster94) May 8, 2020

And Georgia’s favorite team is the Eagles. ??? — Rhett Allain (@rjallain) May 9, 2020

