NFL Fans Are Crushing Viral ‘Favorite Team By State’ Map

A general view of the Buffalo Bills stadium.ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the staduim during the first half of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

There are many ways to gauge the most popular NFL teams state-by-state. But by the looks of one map, somebody did it the wrong way.

Last week Today In Sports released a map of “every state’s favorite NFL team based on fan’s hashtag usage.” But what they didn’t explain well-enough is that all of the teams on the list were playoff teams in 2019. As a result, in the days since the map was published, it’s been torn to shreds by furious fans.

Perhaps the most bizarre popular team on the list was the Buffalo Bills. The AFC East team were deemed the favorite team of seven states: New York, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Buffalo being the most popular team anywhere but New York is kind of bizarre.

The Philadelphia Eagles were similarly scattered across the country. They were the favorite team in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware and Georgia. Considering that New Jersey and Ohio have four teams between them, that’s also a bit surprising.

In the context of the playoffs it all makes sense, but not presented this way.

Needless to say, fans on Twitter weren’t impressed by Today In Sports’ map without understanding it. The presence of the Bills and Eagles was probably the most talked about subject in the comments.

What’s the favorite NFL team in your state?

