NFL Has Reportedly Made Decision On Chiefs vs. Bills

The NFL has made a decision on how it will adjust the Week 6 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. It now won’t be taking place on Thursday Night Football, as originally scheduled.

The Bills’ Week 5 game was supposed to be played against the Tennessee Titans today. Tennessee’s COVID-19 outbreak threw a wrench in those plans. The NFL has had to delay the Bills-Titans game until Tuesday, which should allow Tennessee enough time for practice ahead of Tuesday’s game.

The Bills’ Week 6 game was penciled in as a Thursday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs later this week. Seeing that Buffalo now has to play Tennessee on Tuesday, a Thursday night game – just two days later – isn’t plausible.

The NFL has rescheduled the Bills-Chiefs game, which will now take place on Oct. 15 on Monday Night Football, per FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer. The game will kickoff at 5 p.m. ET on CBS.

Breaking news: Chiefs-Bills will now be moved to next Monday Night @@NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 11, 2020

🚨 SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨 Our Week 6 game against the @Chiefs will be played on Monday, October 19 at 5PM: https://t.co/R4jbOFZbMd pic.twitter.com/CZADRaoxCD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 11, 2020

The game’s rescheduling will now allow the Bills enough time to rest and practice in between their Tuesday night game against the Titans and following Monday evening game against the Chiefs.

If you’re having trouble keeping track of all the scheduling changes within the NFL, you’re not alone. The league is doing itself no favors by choosing not to add in one or two more bye weeks at the end of the regular season and push the playoffs back a few weeks. Doing so would allow all these rescheduled games to take place then.

If any more games have to be rescheduled as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks, commissioner Roger Goodell may be forced to take action.