NFL Insider Has New Update On Bills RB Zack Moss

Bills running back Zack Moss has been in concussion protocol throughout this week, casting doubt around his availability for Sunday’s game against the Jets. The latest update on his status, however, is very promising.

Moss has been officially cleared from concussion protocol. This means he can suit up this Sunday against the Jets.

This injury was sustained during last week’s loss to the Jaguars. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like Moss was too shaken up by it.

Moss was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday. His role might not be that large on Sunday since he’s just six days removed from a concussion, but he should still be used in short-yardage situations.

Bills’ RB Zack Moss has been cleared from concussion protocol. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Moss has been a solid contributor for the Bills this season, rushing for 233 yards and three scores on 65 carries. He also has 18 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to having Moss at their disposal this weekend, the Bills will have tight end Dawson Knox back in the lineup. The Bills have been without him for the past three weeks because he was recovering from a broken bone in his hand.

With Knox and Moss both ready to go, the Bills’ offense has more than enough firepower to consistently put up points against a Jets defense that has really struggled this season.