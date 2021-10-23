NFL Insider Offers Update On Bills TE Dawson Knox

Not only did the Buffalo Bills fall short to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, they lost tight end Dawson Knox to a broken hand.

On Saturday, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo had an update on Knox’s injury and when he might return to the field. As of now, the expectation is that Knox’s injury will keep him off the field for just three weeks.

“My understanding is the timeline is about three weeks for him,” Garafolo said. “They got the bye this week, then they got Miami and Jacksonville. It turns out there was actually another fracture that they didn’t see in the X-Ray until they opened him up to get the surgery done.”

Garafolo believes Knox will return on Nov. 14 for the Bills’ showdown with the Jets. He did mention that Knox’s timeline is fluid, though.

From @gmfb Weekend: Timeline for #Bills TE Dawson Knox's return from a broken hand is about three weeks. pic.twitter.com/hSsjtBHzEY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 23, 2021

Considering the Bills didn’t place Knox on injured reserve, there’s a good chance he’ll only miss a game or two. If he was placed on injured reserve, he’d have to miss a minimum of three games.

Knox has been a touchdown machine for the Bills this season. He already has 21 receptions for 286 yards and five scores in six games.

With Knox out for at least the next couple of weeks, Buffalo will need Tommy Sweeney to step up at tight end.