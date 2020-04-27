NFL Insider Reveals What Impressed Bills About Jake Fromm

Jake Fromm’s massive NFL Draft slide was unexpected. But the Buffalo Bills couldn’t be happier about getting the former Georgia quarterback all the way in the fifth round.

Buffalo’s in no need of a quarterback with Josh Allen serving as the starter for the foreseeable future. After all, Allen’s only 23-years-old and just led the Bills to the AFC Playoffs.

But the Bills had their eyes on Fromm since the Bulldogs’ loss to South Carolina during the 2019 season. The 6-foot-2 passer had an abysmal showing that day, throwing for 295 yards, a touchdown and three picks in a 20-17 defeat.

Obviously, Fromm’s performance didn’t impress NFL scouts. But Bills’ GM Brandon Beane got a first-hand look at how the Georgia QB handled the loss the following week in practice.

Fromm’s leadership and commitment to improve immediately caught Beane’s attention when he visited a Georgia practice that mid-October week, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

Bills GM Brandon Beane was actually in Athens doing a school call the week after Fromm lost a home start for the first time in his career, and in practice that day his value to the program was on display. On one side of the practice field, head coach Kirby Smart was running the defensive session, with an offensive scout team on hand. On the other, Fromm was running the practice for the offense against the scout defense. That the coaches had trusted Fromm to be the one leading practice in that critical juncture in the season, and that Fromm saw it as a place he needed to step forward, spoke volumes to Beane. Add that to what Beane heard that day (that Fromm would be in the building watching tape until late in the night regularly) and what he saw as the season went on (Fromm fighting through with a beaten-up, undermanned skill-position group), and Beane was super impressed with a guy he had no thought of drafting, with Josh Allen on the team’s roster.

By no means does this indicate Fromm will challenge Allen for the starting gig.

But it’s clear the Bills had to pounce on the opportunity to draft Fromm after he fell all the way to the fifth round.

If anything, the former Georgia QB could serve as a reliable backup to Allen for years to come.