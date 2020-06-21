NFL Owner Announces She’ll Be Standing For The National Anthem

The national anthem has once again become a major topic of discussion for the National Football League.

Four years after then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem, several other players are expected to follow suit.

Earlier this month, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray announced that they’ll be kneeling for the anthem. They likely will not be the only ones.

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula has since made her plans clear. Pegula will be standing for the national anthem, but she supports her players’ right to choose.

“Personally, I’m not going to kneel,” she told One Bills Live. “Honestly, that’s how I feel. I will be standing, but that’s my choice. That’s my right. I would hope that the players as well respect that, just like I’m going to respect them for what they want to do if they so choose to.”

Pegula further explained her reasoning.

“I think and I would hope that our players or anybody would understand that if I’m standing, that does not mean I am … for racism,” she added. “Certainly, it’s not. And the same goes for our players. If they choose to kneel, or whoever wants to protest, I don’t think it’s because they don’t love the country or they don’t respect our military or any of that.”

The Bills, coming off a playoff appearance in 2019, are set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the New York Jets.