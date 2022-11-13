NFL Refs Appeared To Miss Big Call Late In Bills vs. Vikings

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown over Akayleb Evans #21 of the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The fourth quarter of Vikings-Bills was absolute mayhem.

We're not going to talk about everything insane that happened during it in this post, but will instead focus on one potentially pivotal missed call on Buffalo's final possession.

The big play that got the Bills into field goal range to tie the game was a Josh Allen completion to Gabe Davis along the sideline. At first glance, it looked like a tremendous diving grab.

But, with closer examination, it certainly looked like the ball hit the ground. Thankfully for the Bills, the replay booth decided not to take another look at the play.

Instead of an overturned catch and an incompletion, the play stood as called, and the Bills were able to eventually tie the score on a Tyler Bass field goal.

We're now in overtime in Buffalo, and the Vikings just took a 33-30 lead on a Greg Joseph field goal. We'll see if Allen and the Bills have another comeback in them.