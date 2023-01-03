NFL Releases Statement On Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players huddle after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed following a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The NFL has released an official statement on the status of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, a second-year player, collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter of tonight's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was administered CPR on the field, which reportedly included the use of an AED.

Hamlin was eventually transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in critical condition, per NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics," the NFL statement reads. "He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available."

Tonight's game was suspended with the Bengals holding a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter. Originally, the NFL reportedly told players the action would continue after a five-minute warmup period, but both head coaches came together and decided to remove their teams from the field.

