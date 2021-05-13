Look: NFL Rookie Signs His Contract In Full Uniform

With rookie minicamp set for this weekend, the Buffalo Bills are trying to put the finishing touches on their 2021 draft class’s contracts. On Thursday, the front office managed to strike a deal with Tommy Doyle.

Doyle, a two-time All-MAC performer, was drafted in the fifth round by the Bills. He was considered a star for Miami (Ohio), starting 13 games in 2019 for an offensive line that only gave up two sacks per game.

Though he hasn’t stepped on the field for the Bills just yet, Doyle is already making a strong impression on the fan base.

Buffalo posted a picture of Doyle signing his rookie contract on its social media accounts this Thursday. The photo has gone viral because Doyle signed his rookie deal in full uniform.

Here’s the picture of Doyle signing his rookie contract in his Bills uniform:

Things we love to see: ▪️Tommy Doyle signing his rookie contract in full uniform pic.twitter.com/5BWYLcj7tD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 13, 2021

There’s no question that Doyle is ready to get his hand in the dirt and make plays for the Bills.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein applauded Buffalo for selecting Doyle in the fifth round of this year’s draft, calling him a “gritty, try-hard blocker with starting experience at both tackle spots.”

In addition to signing Doyle, the Bills also announced that Jack Anderson, Boogie Basham, Marquez Stevenson and Rachad Wildgoose have all signed their rookie deals.