NFL Spoke With 1 GM For What He Said Earlier This Week

One NFL GM is under a bit of heat for what he said earlier this week regarding cutting players.

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane said this week he sees an advantage in releasing players who don’t receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Yeah, I would [cut them], because it would be an advantage,” Beane said during “One Bills Live,” via NBC Chicago. “I think there’s going to be some incentives, if you have ‘X’ number percent of your players and staff vaccinated, you can live normal, let’s just call it, back to the old days.”

The NFL isn’t a fan of what Beane had to say. The league spoke to the Bills GM on Friday and told him teams aren’t allowed to release players solely based off vaccination status, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The NFL spoke with #Bills GM Brandon Beane this week following his comments regarding releasing an unvaccinated player, per league source. A team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2021

While most of the other NFL GMs won’t admit it, they probably share a similar opinion. A roster that’s mostly vaccinated will have more freedom this upcoming season compared to unvaccinated.

Regardless, the NFL has made its stance clear regarding vaccinations. It won’t be requiring players to receive them. And teams can’t penalize players who elect not to receive the vaccine, either.

Brandon Beane, meanwhile, is looking to build upon a terrific 2020-21 season for the Buffalo Bills. If QB Josh Allen continues to improve, the Bills will once again be a threat to win the AFC.