NFL World Furious With Damar Hamlin Conspiracy Theory

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, Damar Hamlin attended the Bills-Bengals game at Highmark Stadium to cheer his teammates on. For some fans, it was a heartwarming moment.

Unfortunately, it didn't take long for a conspiracy theory to emerge on the internet.

Oddly enough, there are a lot of people who believe another person attended the Bills-Bengals as Hamlin. Those people believe the former Pitt safety is still receiving medical attention.

This theory isn't exactly sitting well with the rest of the NFL world, and rightfully so.

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith tweeted, "Can we as a community block every single person, media outlet, and/or family member that tweets a conspiracy theory about Damar Hamlin?"

"The best thing about the 'Damar Hamlin is dead' conspiracy theorists is that you can just go right down the line on the Bird Site and block ALL the slack-jawed mouth-breathers who are pushing that astonishingly stupid idea," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Damar Hamlin conspiracy believers have now been added to the 'try not to engage, auto block' list."

Hamlin has already been spotted at the Bills' facility before. He has also been posting stuff regularly on social media.

Hopefully, this bizarre conspiracy theory will go away soon.