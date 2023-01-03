NFL World Furious With ESPN Analyst On Tuesday

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: Football Player Bart Scott attends the 2014 Super Bowl Kickoff Players Party at Pranna Restaurant on January 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

ESPN analyst Bart Scott appeared on "First Take" this Tuesday morning to discuss the scary incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night following a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bills announced that Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

In a stunning turn of events, Scott used his time on air to critique the way Higgins collided with Hamlin.

"Right before the tackle, he lowers his helmet and throws his body into his chest," Scott said of Higgins.

NFL fans are baffled that Scott would say this while on national TV.

"Bart Scott straight up accusing Tee Higgins of lowering his helmet into the chest of Damar Hamlin. It was not close to a dirty play. Freak accident," a fan tweeted.

"Rich coming from the guy who told the Ravens to put a bounty on Burrow," a second fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "Why aren’t people outraged with Bart Scott like they were with Skip?"

All that matters right now is that Hamlin makes a full recovery.

Our thoughts are with Hamlin's loved ones.