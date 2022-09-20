NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: An ambulance is seen on field after Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills was injured in a play against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision.

Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.

Jackson was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher, but the Bills said the third-year pro has movement in all extremities and is undergoing tests.

This is tremendous news for anyone who was watching the game and tweeted out prayers and well-wishes to Jackson after he went down.

Keep the good vibes coming. Hopefully Jackson escaped this collision without any serious repercussions.